31 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

31 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove

Price: $800,00 – $850,000

BEING offered for sale for the first time ever is 31 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove.

Set on the high side of the street in an elevated position, this property has been lovingly owned and maintained by its one-time owners.

Enjoy the two storey feel on the one level.

The driveway leads up the back to a large double carport with level access to the home.

Inside features four bedrooms and study, two bathrooms (ensuite off the main), open plan kitchen/living/dining areas that opens onto a large screened front deck with filtered water views through the stunning trees.

There is an outside deck on the northern end.

Underneath houses superior water storage (three 10,000L tanks) adjoining the large garage/workshop area with enough room to house all the toys.

On the roof we have a solar panel system making the property running costs very minimal.

With landscaped gardens and nothing to do, this property is a must to inspect.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.