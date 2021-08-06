32 tonnes of dumped rubbish removed from Nambucca State Forest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OVER recent months, Forestry Corporation of NSW report to have removed over 32 tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish from Nambucca and Newry State Forests.

Both of these areas have a history of persistent illegal dumping, with Nambucca in particular having a reputation as one of the worst on the coast.

Between recent wet periods and floods, Forestry Corporation has undertaken a comprehensive assessment and clean-up for the benefit of visitors and the local environment, said Forestry Corporation Partnerships Leader, Ryan Ellis.

“This year’s efforts removed more than 32 tonnes of household and construction waste to local landfill,” Mr Ellis said.

“A significant volume of this waste was retrieved from sensitive wetland areas and close to local waterways, including Deep Creek.

“The majority of this material consists of household furniture, with a significant amount of children’s toys including polyester clothes, plastic consumables and household goods.

“At one location, parts of an old 303 rifle were also discovered and police were contacted to investigate.

“Building waste, including asbestos and rubble, was removed and safely transported to appropriate facilities at significant cost.”

The operation also removed an additional 69 tyres, a burnt boat, 10 car bodies and various car parts, crushed steel and goods, much of which is free to dispose of at the tip.

It has cost the people of NSW over $30,000 in clean-up costs alone in local forests around Nambucca and Urunga.

Community groups and local volunteers regularly conduct informal clean-up efforts and are part of the solution to keep forest areas clean.

Events such as Clean up Australia Day in March also saw locals tackle the area.

However, Forestry Corporation decided a larger intervention was required in an effort to keep on top of the volume of material dumped, primarily in the Nambucca State Forest within three kilometres of the local tip.

“It was disappointing to find new dump sites around the Nambucca Waste Management Facility appear within weeks of the clean up being completed,” Mr Ellis said.

Several suspects were identified during the clean-up, with information passed on to authorities.

Fines have already been issued, and both the Nambucca and Bellingen Councils have been assisting with follow up investigations.

Illegal dumping can be reported to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) online at www.ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au or via phone 131 555.