$33 million boost for not-for-profits

MORE than 400 not-for-profit organisations delivering services and support to the community’s most vulnerable people will share in $33 million to help them enhance their services and meet the needs of clients.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Alister Henskens said the NSW Government’s Social Sector Support Fund would provide a financial boost for organisations who have worked around the clock throughout the pandemic.



“These organisations are delivering critical frontline services and support to vulnerable people and this program will ease financial pressure and help them recover after what’s been an incredibly challenging 18 months,” Mr Henskens said.

“This funding will provide 417 not-for-profits with between $10,000 and $200,000, so they can continue to deliver critical services to the people who need it most.”

The grants support organisations which did not receive JobSaver or JobSaver Not-For-Profit and are working across child and family services, domestic violence, homelessness, health, disability and animal welfare sectors.

Attorney General and Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Mark Speakman said critical frontline services experienced greater demand and increased complexity of cases throughout lockdown and this funding will give them a hand-up.

“These funds will help ensure our dedicated frontline organisations are able to recover and continue their crucial work, including responding to the scourge of domestic abuse and ensuring women and children receive appropriate supports,” Mr Speakman said.

NSW Council of Social Service (NCOSS) CEO Joanna Quilty welcomed the NSW Government’s financial support for not-for-profits through the Social Sector Support Fund.

“The social services sector has worked so hard to ensure continuity of services in partnership with Government and this funding is recognition of the outstanding work they have done to support people doing it tough,” Ms Quilty said.

More information about the Social Sector Support Fund is available online at https://www.coronavirus.dcj.nsw.gov.au/service-providers/government-assistance/social-sector-support-fund.