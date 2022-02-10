33rd Rotary Cartoon Awards night at Cartoon Gallery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WINNERS of the 33rd Rotary Cartoon Awards will be announced next Friday, 25 February at 6pm at The National Cartoon Gallery in Coffs Harbour.

Reflecting the subject matter, it promises to be a night of fun and laughter with MC Chris Hines “celebrating another wonderful year of fantastic cartoons, caricatures and comics,” Hayley Ward, Assistant Manager at The National Cartoon Gallery told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“The Rotary Cartoon Awards is the largest cartooning competition in Australia and has been held every year for over 30 years.

“Leading and upcoming cartoonists have been competing each year for the best in each category as well as the Cartoon of the Year.

“We will also be announcing the People’s Choice Award – a first for the RCAs.

“Hundreds of entries have been counted so come and find out which cartoon is the audience favourite,” she said.

The Rotary Cartoon Awards is an Australian-wide competition run by the National Cartoon Gallery and is open to all cartoonists both professional and emerging.

“The aim of the Awards is to promote and support the cartooning industry and its artists and commenced in 1989 as an initiative of the Coffs City Rotary Club.

“It is now one of the most important cartoon awards in Australia,” said Hayley.

The National Cartoon Gallery is a not-for-profit organisation housed in an original WWII bunker in Coffs Harbour with over 23,000 cartoons in their collection.

Entries from the annual competition help grow the gallery’s collection.

“Known as the spiritual home of cartooning in Australia, the Gallery has recently been transformed by a multi-million-dollar extension that opened in February 2021.

“The evening will be held in our new, large upstairs gallery with plenty of space for everyone, where you can delight in the best cartoons by the greatest cartoonists and caricaturists in Australia.

“Have a laugh as you look back over the crazy events of the last year and appreciate the irreverent humour and wonderful wit of the artists.”

The National Cartoon Gallery can be found at 1 John Champion Way, Coffs Harbour, NSW 2450.

To get in touch, call the Gallery on 02 6651 7343 or email [email protected].

For more information, visit www.nationalcartoongallery.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI