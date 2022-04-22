$34,800 to improve disaster resilience in Stuarts Point

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STUARTS Point And District Community Organisation (Spadco) have been approved $34,800 in funding through the Preparing Australian Communities Program, to improve the area’s resilience to natural disasters.

The Preparing Australian Communities Program – Local stream is the first tranche of the Preparing Australia Program, an investment by the Australian Government of $600 million over six years.

Spadco’s funding will allow for consultant investigations of an alternative egress for evacuations, and the production of guidelines for future development to reduce flooding.

The project also includes a workshop to describe and understand the difference between hazard reduction burning and Indigenous cultural burning practices, and explanations of climate change impacts.

The funding will also provide fire information signage to be displayed around Stuarts Point hub and signage to clearly identify the Safer Place.

CB radios and batteries will also be purchased with funding, and improvements to the local community hall are expected, including shower facilities and a roof sprinkler.

“I think the funding might mean a more prepared community when facing fire and flooding.

“The more prepared the community is, the better they will be able to deal mentally and physically with the events,” said concerned resident Mary-Lou Lewis.

Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said, “We know communities are best placed to understand their unique needs and how they can best improve their resilience and reduce their level of risk to natural disasters that’s why these projects have been assessed to be so important to Cowper.

“Disasters currently cost Australian taxpayers $18.2 billion per year and this has been forecast to rise to $39 billion per year by 2050, even without increased frequency and intensity of weather events due to climate change,” Mr Conaghan said.

For more information and a full list of projects funded under Round One of the Preparing Australian Communities Program – Local stream visit: https://recovery.gov.au/disaster-risk-reduction/preparing-australia-program