36 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

3 bedroom / 2 bathroom / 2 garage

Approximately 1948 sqm

Own your personal absolute waterfront home on the beautiful foreshore of Port Stephens.

Enjoy sunrise over the cove with your morning cuppa, cool off in the bay summer and boat from your own backyard year-round.

This absolute waterfront property looks east across the water, which features a collection of water- craft all enjoying the safety of this protected inlet known as North Arm Cove.

Set on a large 1948 sqm level lot, this single level 3 bedroom dwelling is more than comfortable to use as is; but also presents a wonderful opportunity to improve in years to come.

Almost every room in this house has water views!

The living areas are open plan and generously proportioned. Polished timber floors, high ceilings and views to the waterway ensure connection to the surrounds.

The kitchen is large, with plenty of space, an island with a live edge timber top, the clever use of timber giving this a rustic feel that is in keeping with the overall ambient.

Featuring a Belling oven & stove (gas cook top) and a Bosch dishwasher.

A walk-in pantry has been well thought out and includes its own split system air conditioner to keep things at a constant temperature, by the way this would make the perfect butler’s pantry!

The southern side of the house has 2 large bedrooms with built-in wardrobes plus views of the water; and both have sliding door access to the outdoor timber verandah.

This side also features the larger of the 2 bathrooms with a full size bath-tub.

On the northern side is the third bedroom and another room.

This is currently used as a study and craft room with built in desk cabinetry – but could be whatever you want it to be – study; parent’s retreat; a nursery; or even a fourth bedroom.

The verandah runs the width of the house and can be accessed from all 4 bedrooms as well as the living areas.

This is probably where you will spend most of your time.

The front entry also features another covered verandah and an attached oversized garage with internal access and plenty of storage space.

The property runs beside Water St – a small public access way to the water with a launching ramp – offering a generous buffer zone between your other neighbours.

Extras include: 4 x split system air conditioning, slow combustion fireplace, ceiling fans, and transpiration septic system.

One huge bonus is that the property boundary extends over 10 meters past the seawall into the waterway – allowing for an extensive future slipway if needed.

With so much waterfront land on offer this will be in high demand – so call us today to organise a viewing and to register your interest.