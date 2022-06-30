37 Newry Island Drive, Urunga is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

37 Newry Island Drive, Urunga

Price: $1,300,000

Phone to inspect

4 beds/2 bath/3 car

View Online: www.unre.com.au/new37

Land Size: 954.8sqm

SELDOM do we come across a residential home that offers so much.

From spacious indoor living, to the large outside entertaining area, then throw in your own water frontage at the rear, where you can literally launch a boat from your back lawn.

From the moment you pull up at the front of 37 Newry Island Drive Urunga, you know you are in for something special.

From the sweeping driveway, past the stone and rendered privacy walls the home has street appeal galore.

With a double garage at the front of the home as well as a carport for the boat, caravan or trailer every vehicle has a place.

The front veranda of the home is indeed a winter suntrap, where you can enjoy your morning tea or coffee in total privacy.

The home itself has two distinct living areas, both very spacious.

The front living area contains an inbuilt wet bar, large lounge area as well as formal dining area, large enough to currently double as a billiard room.

Connecting the two living areas is a modern kitchen in crisp white tones with black stone benches, gas cooktop, underbench oven as well as dishwasher.

The rear living area is also spacious with stunning timber floors, as well as feature timber French doors to the outside entertaining area, as well as to the smaller rear patio with views over the deep-water creek at rear.

The master and second and third bedrooms are at the front of the home, the master with its stunning plantation shutters, being spacious with a walk-in robe as well as modern ensuite.

All other bedrooms also have built-in wardrobes.

The other bedroom runs off a hall located off the second living area, as does the modern main bathroom with separate toilet.

The laundry also boasts large cupboard storage.

The outside covered entertaining area has two levels, an elevated dining area complete with built-in fireplace, and a lower sunken lounge BBQ area.

The rear yard is very slightly sloped down to the creek, with your own personal boat ramp with its own built-in winch to lower the fishing boat into the creek.

There is also a timber gazebo on the creek’s edge, linked to the home by a boardwalk, where you can enjoy your own private water views over an afternoon aperitif.

Contact: Chris Hines, 0439 667 719, [email protected]

Contact: Kim McGinty, 0432 953 796, [email protected]