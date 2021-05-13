37 Seaview Street, Nambucca Heads is on the market with LJ Hooker Nambucca Macksville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

37 Seaview Street, Nambucca Heads

Price: $749,999

COMMANDING a prized position on one of the most sought-after streets in Nambucca, this luxury home is spread over three beautifully proportioned levels this home defies the ordinary by its generous scale, and dedication to exceptional quality.

It’s a short stroll to the idyllic Nambucca water ways, and just moments to the village cafes and shops.

Master crafted interiors showcase premium bespoke finishes and architectural layout.

Designer kitchen with new european appliances kitchen, new carpets and hardwood floors throughout.

Three king sized bedrooms with built in robes and remote-control ceiling fans.

Huge basement that could be utilised as a wine cellar and storage or turned into a self-contained apartment for potential extra income (subject to Council approval).

Multiple outdoor living areas for year round entertaining set on a large 818m2 block.

Double lock up garage with internal access for your convenience.

If this sounds like the property for you then give Troy Vance a call on 0473 732 739 to arrange your inspection today!