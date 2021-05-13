37 Siding Road, Newee Creek is on the market with Roberts Nambucca Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

37 Siding Road, Newee Creek

TWO country homes on 3.5 acres of land less than 10 mins from Nambucca Heads!

Yes, you heard right! This farm has two houses, one generating an income with a tenant.

The main home is a quaint 3-bedroom modern home with high ceilings, with a generous kitchen eating area with dishwasher, plenty of bench space, and a breakfast bar.

Enjoy the large separate open plan dining flowing to the lounge with raked ceilings, split system Air Conditioner, ceiling fans,solar panels.

The floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking rural views open to the wide veranda that wraps around the whole homestead.

Separated by a hall is 3 great sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and robes in two.

The bright bathroom has a full-sized bath, separate shower, and ample storage.

The 3.5 acres is relatively flat, with an abundance of fruit trees, 22,000 litre water tanks and town water.

You will never go without!

A standalone garage/work shed with two car spaces and two extra bays either side, perfect for the boat, trailer, or any other toys you need to store!

A section is partitioned off with a small bathroom and laundry taps with separate sleeping living quarters.

Off to the side of this large garage is a carport.

Along the driveway sits the second home.

This original farm house with so much character.

It consists of three bedrooms, an updated bathroom, sweet lounge, separate dining, kitchen with storeroom/laundry leading to the rear of the property.

A partially enclosed front veranda and a large farm carport sits alongside the second home.

This second home needs modernising, although a tenant currently occupies the house.

Only 5 minutes to the highway, half an hour to Coffs Harbour and sitting neatly between Brisbane and Sydney – move to the Stunning Nambucca Valley and start enjoying the rural lifestyle.

Contact Roberts Nambucca Real Estate on 0400 663 693, 02 6568 6605 or sales@robertsnambucca.com.au.