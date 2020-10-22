373 Big River Way, Glenugie is on the market with LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

373 Big River Way, Glenugie

Price: Price Upon Application

View: By Appointment

205.10ha/ 506.59 acres positioned for future natural subdivision, or retention for the beautiful, productive potential, currently being developed, and the ideal lifestyle property it is.



Only 10 minutes drive to Grafton, and 5 minutes drive to the new highway, under construction and a few minutes more to the new Clarence Valley Correctional Facility, Grafton Airport. Bom Bom Creek and its tributaries create natural boundaries for agricultural separation, and water storage options.

Approx 30,000 blueberry plants (60 acres) mounded and irrigated have been established, into a plantation that will provide berry production next year, supported by a 16 mega litre dam.

A state of the art solar, remote control, computerised irrigation and fertigation facility controls this important asset. Many other sections of the farm can be developed, and certainly not restricted to blueberries, but consider highly lucrative raspberries, and blackberries.

Approx 30% of the farm is natural coastal eucalypt forest and offers logging potential, possibly on the way to conversion to more cropping land.

If you seek high end earning capacity, on a strategically well positioned property, take hold of this superior opportunity.