373 Old Inn Rd, Bulahdelah is on the market with Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

373 Old Inn Rd, Bulahdelah NSW 2423

Price: P.O.A

This fantastic lifestyle property has been tightly held within the same family for over 16 years.



The children have now grown and it’s time for the current owners to say goodbye to years of motorbike and horse riding, fishing, cattle farming, camping, bush walking, chickens, orchards laden with fruit, landscaped gardens, bee keeping, water sports plus so much more.

The property is approximately 100 acres, shares a boundary fence with Bulahdelah’s very own award winning Winery and includes over 5kms of maintained tracks all suitable for a vehicle throughout and around the fence lines.

A permanent crystal clear creek with rain forests pockets doubles as a freshwater swimming hole, abundant with bird life, a campsite is cleared offering mountain views for miles.

The property is fenced into ten paddocks, has six dams throughout with the main dam stocked with legal sized perch and bass.

Cattle yards and a milking station are included in the sale along with a three bay machinery shed plus two bay carport.

Various other sheds and shelters are conveniently located around the house paddock.

The home is positioned to make the most of the wonderful NE aspect and includes four bedrooms, bathroom, laundry, open plan kitchen and dining with pantry, gas cook top, air conditioning, slow combustion fireplace, ceiling fans, fully insulated colorbond with a mezzanine level available for extra storage.

A pressurised pump system supplies water to the gardens from the dam, water storage includes 10,000 gallons plus an extra 2,000 gallons off the shed.

With its prime location only five minutes off the freeway and ten minutes to Bulahdelah, this lifestyle property offers a great set up for a farming family or an enviable holiday location for those seeking peaceful weekends.

Contact Jeff Carrier on 0413 133 511 or Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on (02) 4997 9022 for your private inspection today.