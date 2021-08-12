39 Bangalow Terrace, Sawtell is on the market with Sawtell Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

39 Bangalow Terrace, Sawtell

4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage

RESTING upon a massive 1,153m2 block, this property is perfect for anyone wanting a larger block in Sawtell while only 3 minutes’ drive to the very heart of Sawtell Village.

Constructed from brick, the upper level is directly accessed from the garage and hosts the main living areas, outdoor entertainment zones and a spacious master bedroom with ensuite, WIR and private balcony.

There are another two bedrooms on this level and a large main bathroom with separate powder room.

The kitchen features a raked ceiling with exposed beams and highlight windows which flood the space with natural light.

The kitchen connects wonderfully to a fantastic covered outdoor deck big enough to host the annual family Christmas and a great space for entertaining friends.

While most of your time will be spent on the upper level, downstairs you will find a laundry area which leads to a study/breakout area which could be easily converted into a kitchenette STCA and a large bedroom with ensuite.

This space is perfect for a live-in family member, older teen or could easily be made into a self-contained space to accommodate a renter or holiday let income.

The rear yard is exceptionally spacious with established planting around the perimeter and large central lawned area.

Plenty of room to add a pool or cultivate for planting fruit trees or a veggie patch.

The far corner, distanced from the house also features a great sized chicken coop.

The front yard could accommodate boat and caravan storage.

This property is currently not online, please call Barry France from Sawtell Real Estate Co. on 0407 301 404 for further information or to arrange your inspection.