4/10 Minorie Drive, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

4/10 Minorie Drive, Toormina

Price: $349,000

THIS light and bright unit is ideally located close to Toormina Gardens, Medical Centre, Library, Toormina oval, velodrome, Boambee Creek, beach and public transport.

Positioned on the top floor in a complex of four, this unit offers two generous bedrooms, both with built-in robes that are adjacent to the bathroom with combined laundry.

The functional kitchen has plenty of cupboard and bench space, while the large open plan living area has direct access to the balcony which provides lots of light and fresh breezes.

The unit has a single carport for parking, plus a storage room and there is also a grassed common area with established gardens and clotheslines.

The current tenants are paying $1,390 per month ($347.50 per week) until 1 August 2022, making this property an ideal investment.

Phone To Inspect

Kim McGinty: 0432 953 796, [email protected].

Chris Hines: 0439 667 719, [email protected].