4/34 Booner Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

4/34 Booner Street, Hawks Nest

Price: $580,000

PRIVATELY tucked away and located opposite the cosmopolitan strip of the Hawks Nest Shopping centre is this modern townhome.

The central location enjoys easy walking to Bennetts Beach, Jimmys Beach, Myall River and the golf course.

Offering 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (3 toilets), open plan living areas with air conditioning, all embraced with superior inclusions.

Enjoy the spacious, private, outdoor courtyard/BBQ area & double lock up garage.

This property would suit as a weekender or an investment property with rental demand very high.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.