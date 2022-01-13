4 Bradbury Close, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

4 Bradbury Close, Boambee East

$825k

4 bed, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage

Open house: Saturday 9.30-10am

FEAST your eyes on this high-set, four bedroom, Brian Hopwood Homes built residence.

Large double lock up garage downstairs complete with remote door, so no need to worry about inclement weather.

Impressive light-filled timber stairwell to main residence upstairs where the hardwood timber floors continue through the kitchen, dining and living areas.

The kitchen features a galley-style breakfast bar with stone benchtop, stainless steel sink with flick mixer as well as underbench dishwasher.

The rest of the kitchen features an under bench oven, glass cooktop as well as a large pantry.

The air-conditioned open plan living area also features a sunny dining nook with corner windows ensuring natural light, whilst the main lounge area opens out to the alfresco tiled portico, perfect for outdoor entertaining or just enjoying the fresh air.

The main bedroom is generously proportioned being nearly 5 meters by 3.5 meters and also boasts a walk-in robe and ensuite.

The other 3 bedrooms run off a short hallway, and all include ceiling fans and built-in wardrobes. The modern bathroom with separate toilet, also runs off this short hallway.

The rear portico looks over the turfed backyard which is fully fenced and provides a safe and secure environment for the kids or pets.

There is a tenant in place who is off lease paying $630 per week although in the present rental market we would be expected around $680 per week.

View online at unre.com.au/bra4

Contact Chris Hines: 0439 667 719, [email protected]

Contact: Kim McGinty: 0432 953 796, [email protected]