4 Three Islands Court, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

4 Three Islands Court, Coffs Harbour

LAND SIZE: 479.8sqm

HERE is your opportunity to purchase in one of the hottest streets on the Coffs Coast.

With some of Coffs Harbour’s most modern and innovative homes completed and under construction, the enclave is fast becoming the Coffs Coasts hotspot.

This 480sqm sloping block offers unabated views North to the ocean over the iconic Big Banana Fun Park.

If you are after something special, do not miss this opportunity.

Visit www.unre.com.au/thr4

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at chris@unre.com.au or Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at kim@unre.com.au.