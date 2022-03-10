4 Woodswallow Close, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

4 Woodswallow Close, Boambee East

Price: $690,000-$710,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 1 car

Phone to inspect

View online: unre.com.au/woo4

THIS one owner Toscan built home is virtually in the same condition it was built having been lovingly maintained by the original owners since new.

Cleverly designed, taking advantage of a rear sloping block by placing a workshop underneath, this home offers so much.

Entry to the home is via the formal lounge room which flows seamlessly to the dining/informal area and large modern kitchen.

This whole area is serviced by a near new reverse cycle air conditioner.

The jewel of the home though is no doubt the rear fully screened entertaining deck.

Beautiful with its hardwood timber flooring and magnificent views out to the Coffs Coast Hinterlands.

Indeed, the perfect place to put your feet up of an afternoon, or maybe just use all year round as an additional living area.

The three bedrooms are at the other end of the home and are all carpeted with ceiling fans and built-in robes.

Servicing this area is the bathroom with shower, separate bath vanity and toilet, whilst there is an additional toilet as well, perfect for families as well as entertaining.

Of course, there are all of the additional inclusions you expect such as remote opener on the garage door and broadband to the home, but there is also an amazing workshop beneath the rear of the home, complete with concrete slab floor, power and even roller door access.

You may not have access to park a vehicle beneath, but it allows magnificent access and ventilation for your projects, or maybe just as that much wanted ‘man cave’.

There is even a well-maintained rear yard with easy care gardens and lush lawn.

Give the team at Unrealestate a call today.

Chris Hines 0439 667 719 [email protected]

Kim McGinty 0432 953 796 [email protected].