40 Max Graham Drive, Valla Beach is on the market with Cardow & Partners Property Urunga

40 Max Graham Drive, Valla Beach

Price: $719,000

Open: Saturday 24 October 2020 10.30-11.00am

PROUDLY sitting on a generous 1229 sqm block within minutes to Valla Beach cafes and beaches, this quality built home offers a retreat for everyone.

Featuring four spacious bedrooms, main with walk in robe and ensuite.

The heart of the home is focused around the open plan modern kitchen which flows effortlessly on to a north facing covered entertaining area.

There you will be able to enjoy a morning coffee or watch the children play in the fully fenced yard.

Other property features include high ceilings, ducted air conditioning, office, solar back to grid, storage shed & ample room for a boat/caravan.