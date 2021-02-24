$40,000 awarded to help Port students with studies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A RECORD-BREAKING $40,000 has been awarded to 20 talented students as part of the 2021 Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships — the program’s biggest ever scholarship pool.

Every year, Port Stephens Council partners with local businesses to support the next generation of local leaders as they begin their tertiary studies.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says the scholarships help local students realise their potential.



“The Mayoral Academic Scholarship Program is a fantastic way to support our local students in achieving their academic goals,” said Mayor Palmer.

“The talent and drive of our students is remarkable and the competition for scholarships is as fierce as ever.

“This year, our applicants were so deserving that Port Stephens Council decided to fund 3 additional scholarships to help students with their studies.

“This brings our total to 20 scholarships proudly sponsored by local businesses and an incredible $40,000 for students — our largest ever scholarship pool!” he said.

The proud sponsors for 2021 include Ampcontrol, Destination Port Stephens, Hunter Land, Hunter Readymixed Concrete, McDonald Jones Homes, MOJO Homes, Newcastle Airport, Port Stephens Council, Raymond Terrace Bowling Club, Salamander Bay Recycling, Soldiers Point Bowling Club, SUEZ Raymond Terrace Resource Recovery Centre, The Wests Group, Tomago Aluminium and Weathertex.

Mayor Palmer said the strong support from local businesses during difficult times is encouraging.

“The investment of one scholarship from a local business makes a big difference to a young person setting out on the next stage of their academic journey.

“It’s fantastic to see so many business leaders supporting our students in their educational and professional development goals, even during a global pandemic.

“The Port Stephens business community is incredibly generous and knows the value of investing in our future leaders.

“I want to extend a huge thank you to all of the local businesses that contributed to the program this year. I know times have been tough for many businesses and to see this level of continued support is amazing.

“I wish all of our recipients the very best in achieving their goals and fulfilling their ambitions,” he said.

The 2021 Mayoral Academic Scholarship recipients are:

Darcie O’Leary | The Wests Group

University of Sydney — Combined Bachelor of Commerce & Laws

Johanne Montano | Newcastle Airport

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Computer Engineering & Mathematics

Noah Meez | SUEZ Resource Recovery Centre

University of Wollongong — Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) & Bachelor of Mathematics

Emily Hickey | Salamander Bay Recycling

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Nursing

Molly Torr | The Wests Group

Alphacrucis College — Bachelor of Education (Primary)

Jade Keher | Destination Port Stephens

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Visual Communication Design

Madeline Wolinski | Raymond Terrace Bowling Club

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Secondary Education

Alannah Galloway | Port Stephens Council

University of NSW — Bachelor of Communication (Journalism) & Bachelor of Laws

Lewis Limana | Ampcontrol

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Renewable Energy Engineering (Hons)

Isabella Harrop | Weathertex

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Physiotherapy (Hons)

Jayden Chadwick | McDonald Jones Homes

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Exercise & Sports Science

Mia Forster | Hunter Land

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Education (Primary)

Ethan Hutchinson | Hunter Readymixed Concrete

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Chemical Engineering (Hons)

Jade Hughes | MOJO Homes

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Nutrition & Dietetics

Harrison Lack | Weathertex

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Chemical Engineering & Bachelor of Business

Rose Priest | Soldiers Point Bowling Club

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Medical Science & Doctor of Medicine

Summa Maidstone | Port Stephens Council

University of Tasmania — Bachelor of Marine & Antarctic Science

Nicola Green | Salamander Bay Recycling

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Advanced Mathematics

Alec Chapman | Tomago Aluminium

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (Hons) & Bachelor of Business

Jacob Humphrey | Port Stephens Council

University of Newcastle — Bachelor of Software Engineering (Hons)

To submit an expression of interest in sponsoring a scholarship in the 2022 program, email ed@portstephens.nsw.gov.au.