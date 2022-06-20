4000m³ of sand delivered to Jimmys Beach after storm damage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JIMMYS Beach has been restored after storm damage, with MidCoast Council delivering 4000m³ of sand to the beach at Winda Woppa, Hawks Nest.

Jimmys Beach was severely eroded in early April by a storm which affected the entire NSW coastline.



Stretching in a five kilometre arc from the mouth of Myall River to Yacaaba Headland, the beach is one of the fifteen Significant Open Coast (Hazard) Locations identified by the NSW Government.

These are sites where public and private assets as well as important habitats may be at risk from coastal processes.

MidCoast Council allocated emergency funds to renourish the beach in front of The Boulevarde, from Guya Street to Kururma Crescent.

Trucks shifted sand from the Winda Woppa stockpile to Jimmys Beach over the week-long nourishment campaign.

Specialist machinery spread the sand to reprofile the beach which is an important step to minimise the impacts of future storm events.

For more information about MidCoast Council’s coastal management measures, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Environment/Our-Coasts-and-Rivers/Coastal-Management.