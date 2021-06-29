41 Cove Boulevarde, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OFFERING a village lifestyle set on the pristine waterways of Port Stephens; a place where you will feel like you are on holidays – all year round.

It feels like you’re far away in a tropical resort; but North Arm Cove is just minutes off the Pacific Motorway, under an hour north of Newcastle and just 2 hours north of Sydney.

Set one block back from the waterfront, with water views, there is easy waterway access via a number of public reserves, some which boast dinghy racks for convenience. Opposite this property is a 6M walkway directly to the water – like your own private path.

With an easterly aspect over the water, 41 Cove Boulevard features a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms set on two levels.

The upper level includes the master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robe, as well as the large second bedroom separated by a walkway with bar area.

It makes the ideal parents retreat.

Downstairs there are two more bedrooms, a large open plan living space with soaring cathedral ceilings, the kitchen, laundry, and the family bathroom.

The living room also features skylight roof windows that flood the home with sunlight as well as a slow combustion fire for the cooler months.

Outside is a covered front verandah where you can enjoy the water views.

A carport, a separate workspace/storage area, front landscaped tiered gardens, a backyard with small garden shed, as well as rear access.

This home would make the perfect first home or a holiday home option with room to add your own touches & upgrades.

Currently rented to excellent tenants at $395 per week you can enjoy the income until you are ready to move in.

This property has a transpiration septic system septic that requires little oversight.

Other extras include Split system air conditioning, ceiling fans, blinds, 2 year old gutters with gutter-guard, and security window shutters.

This property is currently tenanted until September so immediate income is possible right from purchase.

Contact agents to arrange an inspection – there are few homes offered at this price with water views and the space of this property.

Bryan Stevenson 0419 384 459 or Ivy Stevenson 0432 705 766.