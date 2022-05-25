41 Ibis Drive, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

41 Ibis Drive, Boambee East

New Price: $699,000-$729,000

Open House: Sat 9.00-9.30am

3 bedrooms/1 bathroom/1 car

Land Size: 751.8sqm

LOVINGLY looked after for the last seventeen years by the current owners, this property needs a new family to move in and enjoy the outlook, privacy, and ideal location that this home offers.

Enter straight into the large living room with beautiful timber floating flooring, a brand new air conditioning

unit and ceiling fan.

Flowing on from here you have the generous dining room with sliding door leading to the private rear yard which is fully fenced with garden sheds, tiered gardens and an outdoor entertaining area that can be enjoyed all year round.

Adjacent to the dining area you will find the kitchen that was renovated a few years ago.

It features a breakfast bar with lovely grey stone benchtop, electric wall oven and cooktop, plus a large two door pantry with enough space for the groceries as well as the electrical appliances. Move through the kitchen to the laundry with a second toilet, and into the single lock up garage which has been converted to a bedroom, keep it as is for that extra room, or easily convert back to a garage for parking and storage.

The carpeted bedrooms are located to the right of the home, they all have ceiling fans and two have built in wardrobes.

Easily accessible from the bedrooms is the three-way bathroom, which is great for families needing different zones of the bathroom to get ready in the morning rush.

Situated within minutes to Boambee IGA shopping centre, local schools and only a short drive to beautiful Sawtell beach this house will be sure to please first home buyers, downsizers and investors.

View online at unre.com.au/ibi41

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at [email protected].

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at [email protected].