41 Jane Circuit, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

41 Jane Circuit, Toormina

Price: $675,000 – $695,000

THIS highset three-bedroom home is conveniently located in close proximity to local schools, transport and Toormina Gardens shopping centre.

With a generous open plan living area and backing on to a reserve providing plenty of privacy, it is ideal for families and couples alike!

The home features beautiful timber floorboards throughout the living areas, providing low maintenance living appeal.

The kitchen has a high servery and features electric stove top, oven and a dishwasher.

The layout also includes a spacious open plan living and dining, with plenty of natural light and a street outlook from the living area.

Access to a semi-covered and paved alfresco entertaining area is provided from the dining space and provides a pleasant outlook to the reserve at the rear.

Accommodation is provided in the form of three carpeted bedrooms which all feature built-in wardrobes.

The master bedroom also has access to the ensuite bathroom which includes a spacious twin-shower.

The main bathroom is of three-way design, which includes a shower, bathtub and separate toilet and vanity.

The laundry also has external access to the drying area for your convenience and has been freshly painted earlier this year!

Internal access via the stairway is provided to the double lock-up garage.

The garage features additional workshop space and the potential for storage as well.

The home also features fans underneath the house to promote air circulation and ensure the home is allergy free!

View the 3D Walk Through Available Online.

