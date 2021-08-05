4163 Giinagay Way, Urunga is on the market with Cardow & Partners Urunga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

4163 Giinagay Way, Urunga

3 bed / 2 bath / 1 car

Auction on-site: Saturday 28 August 11.30am

Open for Inspection: Saturdays 10.30am – 11.00am or By Appointment

IF you have ever dreamt of the perfect view, this would be it.

Primely positioned on one of Urunga’s premium vantage points, this beautiful home, set on an elevated 638sqm block, has been extensively renovated to the highest detail.

Offering panoramic scenic views of the Kalang River to the Dorrigo Mountains from multiple viewing decks to sit back and watch the glowing sunsets.

Expanding over three levels, you truly appreciate the relaxed floor plan, which offers families space and versatility.

As featured on ‘Selling Houses Australia’, this stunning waterfront reserve home instills a sense of calm and offers purchasers an array of options including dual living areas – ideal for the extended family or AirBNB aspirations.

Be welcomed by the fresh open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area with free flowing indoor/outdoor entertaining area capturing those stunning views.

The modern kitchen is complete with an induction cook top and spacious pantry. The Master Suite is sure to impress with a stylish sitting area (or 4th bedroom) and luxury ensuite.

Launch your canoe or fish from the water’s edge by day or roast marshmallows around the fire pit in the evenings.

There is nothing left for you to do except move in and relax.

Do not miss this opportunity and arrange your inspection today.

https://www.cardowpartners.com.au/4163-giinagay-way-urunga-nsw-6565595/

Contact Cardow & Partners Property on 02 6655 6167.