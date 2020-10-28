43 Cedar Getters Road, Clarence Town is on the market with R&R property Raymond Terrace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

43 Cedar Getters Road, Clarence Town

Price: $800,000 – $850,000

3 bed, 1 bath, 2 toilets, 2 car, 8047sqm

AS you make your way to this property you will surely be impressed with the surrounding countryside of Glen William and Glen Martin.



The newly built property is situated in an elevated position and on a easy to manage 8,047sqm with panoramic river views from the moment you enter the home which extends throughout the living areas, outdoor entertaining and main bedroom.

This view will surely impress!

Featuring 3 generous bedrooms, WIR to main and BIR to remaining with carpet and ceiling fans.

The bathroom is spacious in size, features underfloor heating, deep soak bath and separate shower all with Silestone quality finishings.

The living area is open plan with the spacious kitchen overlooking the living/dining and outdoor entertaining area.

Featuring Caesarstone Benchtops, 900mm Bocsh Gas cooker and electric oven as well as a large pantry.

This property will never be short on water with a 110,000L water tank, tubular solar hot water and also has a 9×6 double remote garage.

Locally built to the highest standard and quality throughout, this beauty is not one to miss. Inspection by appointment with Lisa Coburn of R&R Property Raymond Terrace.