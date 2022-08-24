43A Albatross Avenue, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest

LOOKING for a single level, immaculate home in a great location?

This solid brick & tile home is situated in a sought-after location in Hawks Nest and is a must to inspect.

This recently modernised home sits on a modest 556sqm corner block and is positioned within walking distance to the Golf Club, shopping precincts and minutes to the pristine beaches and the iconic Myall River in the area.

Featuring three bedrooms with built-ins, master with air-conditioning and ensuite, large open plan lounge/dining with combustion fireplace, main bathroom with separate toilet, open plan kitchen/family area with air conditioning, this home has everything you need and more.

The rear covered entertaining area is a favourite spot and perfect to relax and unwind of an afternoon.

The large storage area under this deck is an additional feature.

This home just keeps giving with a double lock up garage plus single drive through carport to the back yard.

Plenty of room for the toys.

Perfect for a holiday property, investment or downsizing for retirement, this property will suit many buyers.

You won’t be disappointed.

Set to go to auction on the 24 September (unless sold prior), do not miss out on the opportunity to call this property yours.

Inspections are available at the advertised open home times or private inspections can be arranged by appointment.

Council Rates: $2,200 per annum

Water Rates: $1,325 per annum + usage

Contact JohnRumble on 0425 289 200 today.