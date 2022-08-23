49 Cove Blvd, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

THIS home sits on the high side of the street overlooking the calm blue waters of North Arm Cove.

It presents a variety of options for the potential purchaser – currently set up as two x two bedroom self-contained apartments.

However, the opportunity exists to convert this to a substantial family home.

Entry into the ground floor finds you in the living, dining and kitchen spaces with access through to the back yard.

There is solid slate flooring in the living areas, with new timber-look – vinyl in the bedroom areas.

Both bedrooms can accommodate a queen size bed, and there is one family bathroom with separate WC.

The kitchen has plenty of bench space with a breakfast bar as well.

The downstairs has recently had some upgrades including the new flooring in the bedroom areas.

Access to the upper level is via stairs at the rear of the building.

From a timber landing you enter this level – where there’s a smaller kitchen to your right which needs updating.

Moving further along you will find another large lounge area with upper floor views looking out to the water.

Sliding doors open onto the huge, covered timber deck – an ideal spot for entertaining or just relaxing.

Two more bedrooms and a bathroom complete this level.

Both levels have been rented separately to long term tenants until just recently; and as such would suit those looking to live in one and rent the other; rent both out to maximise return or utilise one as an AirBnB while you keep the other for yourself.

Or maybe you are escaping the city and want somewhere to work from home?

The floor plan offers plenty of options.

Just a short 50m stroll will see you at the nearby access point for the waterway, where you can swim or launch the kayak.

North Arm Cove offers plenty of outdoor activities, from wandering along the walking trails, to fishing and cycling – there’s even a tennis court.

The courts are next to the Community Centre, which is a hub of activity offering Zumba and Pilates classes, a Stitch Gatherers club, Mah-jong and community gardens.

There is a library and book swap as well as a community-run coffee shop, and even an outdoor pizza oven.

North Arm Cove is a part of the extensive Port Stephens waterway, and offers fishing, swimming, kayaking and sailing opportunities.

It is approximately 30 mins to Newcastle Airport, and another 20 mins more to the CBD.

This makes living in ‘The Cove’ and working in Newcastle an option.

Being just a two hour drive from Sydney (M1 Wahroonga) it is also a great escape from city life – a weekender you could truly use without the issue of a long trek.

Contact Ivy Stevenson, Director, CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0432705766.