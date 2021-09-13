49 Windward Circuit, Tea Gardens is on the market with R&R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

49 Windward Circuit, Tea Gardens

$1,100,000 – $1,200,000

3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car

‘HOME’ and ‘Sanctuary’ have meaning and importance like never before.

This benchmark home offers luxury living set on 715sqm.

Step into an interior filled with natural light and defined by exemplary attention to detail.

Multiple free-flowing, generous proportioned spaces deliver wonderful flexibility that characterises today’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Displaying design brilliance, the kitchen includes an expansive island bench with breakfast bar, the perfect place to gather and dine informally.

And for those working from home, the adjacent refined study/home office more than meets every need.

Retire to generously proportioned bedrooms with Built In Robe.

The premier suite has WTR and open plan designer ensuite.

The flexible floorplan has seen the fourth bedroom converted to a dining room, which could easily be repurposed to its former status.

Easy access via the double garage with remote roller door access and direct entry.

Manicured rear lawns with carefully selected plantings overlook beautifully cared for parkland, further enhancing the home’s aspect.

No expense has been spared in the creation of this tranquil Mid North Coast haven.

A standout home in a dress circle location, minutes walk to the water.

The discerning buyer will readily appreciate this superb property offering a lifestyle that is both serene and splendid – paradise found.

For more information please call Nicola Stockdale from R&R Property 0428 407 530.