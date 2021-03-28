4A Bakers Close, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

4A Bakers Close, Coffs Harbour

Price: $499,000

Open: Saturday 27 March 10.00-10.30am

LOCATED just minutes to the Coffs Harbour CBD this semi-detached three-bedroom home will surprise you with its generous size and family friendly layout.

The property features a formal carpeted lounge room with air conditioner and an open plan dining, living, kitchen area.

The contemporary kitchen with electric cooktop, oven and dishwasher, has an enormous breakfast bar plus plenty of cupboard space including the extra-large double door pantry.

The living area has floating flooring and leads to the covered outdoor entertaining area in the rear yard that is low maintenance and fully fenced.

All the bedrooms are carpeted and have built in wardrobes and the main bedroom located at the rear of the home includes a decent sized ensuite.

The home also features a European laundry, all in one main bathroom, a double lock up garage with internal entry, and shared driveway.

There is a current tenant in place paying $420 per week on a periodic lease, who would love to stay on at the property.

The property features a Bosch dishwasher, Westinghouse electric oven and stove top, Delonghi air conditioner,

Stirling air conditioner, blinds, ceiling fans, NBN and a double garage with remote door.

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at kim@unre.com.au or Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 and chris@unre.com.au.