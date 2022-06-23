5/25-27 Wybalena Crescent, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

5/25-27 Wybalena Crescent, Toormina

Open House: Saturday 10:15 – 10:45am

2 beds/1 bath/ 1 car

Price: $499,000-$529,000

View online: unre.com.au/wyb5.25

THIS stunning two-bedroom villa is ideally located to Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre with Woolworths and Coles Supermarkets, Kmart, and specialty shops, plus it is a short stroll to beautiful Boambee Bay Reserve with BBQ area, playground as well as dog-friendly beach.

From the moment you enter the property, you will appreciate the ultra-modern feel of the home, with neutral tones throughout that are complemented by the beautiful white plantation shutters and floor tiles that provide the ultimate in easy care living.

The renovated kitchen that incorporates the laundry overlooks the living area of the home and features beige and white cupboards, with stone overlay benchtop, and has an induction cooktop, electric oven, and dishwasher.

The open plan lounge and dining area with ceiling fan and air conditioning unit is decent in size and has beautiful timber doors that open up providing access to the L-shaped fully fenced yard. With pavers and stones as ground cover, there is no need for a mower in the low-maintenance yard that has a garden shed, clothesline, and retained garden beds.

There is also a covered outdoor entertaining area that can be appreciated in complete privacy.

Mirrored built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans are featured in both bedrooms and the main enjoys direct access to the all in one grey and white bathroom that is large enough that it has a generous shower, plus bathtub.

This property is positioned at the rear of the complex of eight villas and is perfect for downsizers, first home buyers, and investors.

It is strata titled, with pets approved on application, and has a possible rental return of $450 per week.

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at [email protected]

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at [email protected]