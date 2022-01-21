5 Letitia Place, Bonville is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

5 Letitia Place, Bonville

Price: $850-879K

4 beds, 2 bath, 2 car

TUCKED into a cul-de-sac off another no-through road, this family home is perfect for people who need separate, spacious living areas and a good-sized, fully fenced level block.

With a formal, carpeted living room near the entry and a separate tiled family room off the kitchen, there’s plenty of room for the kids to play the Xbox out of ear shot or just get that bit of separation of living areas.

But the signature feature of this property is the truly enormous, fully enclosed and insulated, not to mention, air-conditioned Queensland Room/Sunroom – ideal for large functions for family and friends, entertaining in general or simply for your own enjoyment.

With contemporary, neutral tones throughout, the property will suit a range of furnishing styles, from classic to ultra-contemporary.

The open plan design sees the master with ensuite, walk-in robe and air conditioning at one end of the home whilst the other three bedrooms and family bathroom are to the rear of the home off a central hall, along with the informal living room also located at the rear of the home.

The kitchen has timeless appeal and is indeed the central hub of the home and offers bench and cupboard space galore.

Outside, the level block has a good-sized garden shed and enough lawn area for the kids’ needs.

They’ll also be able to dribble the basketball down the front driveway if you’re not using the space for your van or trailer.

Located in an ideal spot to drive to the shops and schools at Toormina, or the beach and cafes at Sawtell, this family home is sure to have wide appeal.

View the property online at unre.com.au/let5.

Contact: Chris Hines, 0439 667 719, [email protected]

Contact: Kim McGinty, 0432 953 796, [email protected].