$5 Million For Mid-North Coast Veterans’ Wellbeing Centre

BARNABY Joyce, the Deputy Prime Minister, and Pat Conaghan, the Member for Cowper, were in Sawtell recently to announce a grant of $5 million for wellness facilities in the NSW Mid Coast region to benefit veterans, Defence personnel and their families.

The six existing Veteran Wellbeing Centres around Australia provide a one-stop shop, established in partnership with an ex-service or community organisation, to better help connect veterans to extensive support and advocacy services already available, with a strong focus on health and wellbeing.



How the funding will be allocated to achieve the best outcome for veterans in the NSW Mid Coast region will be decided during the coming months.

Richard Kelloway, the Senior Advocate for the Veterans Wellbeing Network Mid North Coast, told News Of The Area eleven different ex-service organisations supported the centre, which has 45 advocates.

He said the Centre was hoping to develop four ‘mini hubs’, in Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie and Taree, with connections to twelve ‘spokes’ with support officers.

Mr Kelloway said the Veteran Wellbeing Centre is currently supporting approximately 350 clients (veterans and families) and has helped more than 900 clients since 2013.

Mr Joyce said it was critical that our respected veterans and Defence Force members have the support they need.

He said the Wellbeing Centres allow veterans, ex-servicemen and ex-servicewomen to reach out to others for help.

Mr Joyce said, “We need to respect the service that people have done.”

Mr Conaghan said, “This is something that I have been working on personally for the past three years.”

He said there are many veterans in Cowper and, “We need to look after their health, we have to look after their wellbeing.”

Mr Kelloway welcomed the grant, saying, “Many of us are doing forty hours volunteer work a week.”

Louise Freebairn, the President of Veterans’ Wellbeing Centre, thanked Mr Joyce and Mr Conaghan for their support.

By Andrew VIVIAN