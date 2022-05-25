5 Surfsea Avenue, Sandy Beach is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

5 Surfsea Avenue, Sandy Beach

Price: $800,000-$830,000

Open house: Saturday 10.15-10.45am

3 beds, 2 bath, 2 car

Land Size: 540sqm

BUILT in 2017 by Perry Homes, this single level three-bedroom property is located in the popular North Sandy Beach Estate and boasts a modern stylish design and floorplan that is sure to please.

From the moment you walk through the beautiful wooden front door into the spacious entry you will feel at home.

With timber-look vinyl flooring throughout the living areas and hallways, the tone is set for low maintenance living.

The home features an open plan living/dining area positioned off the spacious central kitchen that has modern appliances such as dishwasher, electric cooktop, and electric wall oven.

You will be impressed by the amount of storage in the kitchen, with over twenty white cabinets plus the two-door pantry, and there is also plenty of bench space including the waterfall stone island bench with pendant lighting overhead.

The kitchen has an abundance of light from the glass window splashback as well as the sliding door from the living area that leads to the covered outdoor entertaining space which allows for seamless indoor/outdoor living.

Enjoy alfresco dining in privacy while overlooking the low maintenance fully fenced backyard with cubby house.

There are three carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans, two include built-in wardrobes and elegant plantation shutters, while the king-sized main comprises a walk-in robe and generous ensuite. The current and only owners have enjoyed the family friendly layout of the home, such as having a full view of the backyard from the kitchen and living area to be able to watch the kids play in the rear yard, to the main suite being positioned away from the remaining bedrooms.

Downsizers and couples will also like this layout feature when visitors come to stay.

Location wise the property is ideally positioned close to the local beaches such as Coffs Coast Regional Park, which is perfect for fishing, surfing, and has off leash dog zones, Sandy Beach Public School, and the home is only a short drive to Woolgoolga with its many cafes, local shops, Woolworths Supermarket, Woolgoolga Brewing Co, Critters Distillery, and Seaview Tavern.

Set on a level 540sqm block this well-built home approximately 25 minutes from Coffs Harbour will appeal to families, couples or downsizers looking for easy care contemporary living in stunning Sandy Beach.

View online at unre.com.au/sur5

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at [email protected]