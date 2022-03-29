50 Eastslope Way, North Arm Cove is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Offers Invited

50 Eastslope Way, North Arm Cove

A WATERFRONT property on the protected waterway of North Arm Cove, where you can watch the boat of your dreams moored out back from the comfort of your lounge and dining room.

An Easterly aspect means plenty of morning sunshine as well as cooling sea breezes during the summer.

With a lawn going all the way to the water’s edge you can launch the kayak, tinnie, or jet ski from your own backyard.

A boat-shed with slip allows for easy water access and boating storage, while there is a rooftop platform on top of the boat-shed from which to soak in the amazing water views and enjoy entertaining.

Enter the home to be greeted with amazing water views of North Arm Cove.

These views can be seen from the entrance drawing your eyes through to the open plan living spaces that are a feature of the home.

This is an open plan space, with floor to ceiling windows and sliders that allow plenty of light and flow through to the attached veranda/entertaining deck, where you can gaze at the water, the sail boats and the dolphins all day long.

A part of the living area is the kitchen, where the cook also gets the water views, and which features plenty of bench space, contemporary appliances including a Miele dishwasher, and loads of storage.

There is a casual dining space here that connects with an outdoor north facing private courtyard; another option when dining or entertaining.

The home also features a more formal dining lounge as well as a formal lounge room for such occasions; and it’s a great advantage where different groups can split to their own areas.

This is also where the study is located – and this can be utilised as a fourth bedroom for guests if needed.

The Master bedroom is at the front of the property and features an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in robe; while there are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom in a separate wing. Both the bedrooms accommodate queen size beds and have built in robes.

The bathroom has a bathtub and a separate shower.

Retaining walls, landscaping and mature gardens have been designed to lead you to the waterfront where you will find the large boathouse, a concrete slipway and electric winch. Weekends will be spent exploring the waters of North Arm Cove, jet-skiing or sailing to Nelson Bay for brunch, or maybe just catch your own seafood dinner.

Atop the boathouse is the large deck overlooking the clear blue water of the Cove.

What a great spot for the morning coffee, the evening sun-downer, or wowing your guests with the perfect BBQ spot.

Finally there is the double garage with undercover access, auto remote door, plenty of storage room and space for off street parking.

Extras include plantation shutters and block out roller blinds, ducted air conditioning, ceiling fans, electric boat winch, solar panels, plenty of storage and a flexible floor plan that will adapt to the larger family and guests.

There is plenty of space to add more bedrooms if required.

Move in ready, this home enjoys views over Port Stephens, up to Bundabah Creek, Evans Point and Bundabah.

Less than an hour to Newcastle, 35 mins to Newcastle Airport/RAAF base, and two hours from Sydney (Wahroonga (M1).

North Arm Cove is a small community with a wonderful village atmosphere, and offers all types of water activities, hiking, tennis and so much more.

Contact Ivy Stevenson, CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0432705766 for more information or to book your private inspection.