50 Kinchela Ave, Toormina is on the market with Toormina Real Estate

50 Kinchela Ave, Toormina

Asking Price: $730,000- $760,000

ALL the family should be happy with this home, with plenty of space with four bedrooms and a downstairs rumpus/study/5th bedroom, an elevated position to look out to the hills as the sun sets and to catch the summer breezes.

There is an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe off the main bedroom and a central bathroom for the other three bedrooms.

The open plan living is complemented by a breakfast bar, dishwasher, range hood, pantry, air conditioner and floating floor in the kitchen/ dining area.

Entertainment areas are in the front and rear for evening get-togethers.

Underneath the house is storage and alongside the home is a double gate access.

The double garage with single panel lift will be great for the cars.

Only a walk to Schools and located half between Boambee Shopping Centre and Toormina Garden Shopping Centre.

Private appointment.

Contact: Christopher Sercombe, Toormina Real Estate, 0427 581 100, Info@toorminarealestate.com.au.