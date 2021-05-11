50 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove is on the market R and R Property Raymond Terrace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

50 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove

3 Beds, 3 Baths, 4 Cars

THIS property is all about location and relaxed family living.

With a high side of the road aspect and nicely sited on a gently sloping 789sqm block, this brick, double level family home enjoys lovely, filtered water views and is near everything North Arm Cove has to offer.

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this home has space for the whole family to enjoy.

The home features a wide verandah which opens to a light-filled, free-flowing interior with a flexible floorplan and endless amounts of living options and evolving ideas!

The heart of the home is of course the spacious kitchen with sweeping preparation space, breakfast bar, ample storage, electric cooktop, wall oven and built-in microwave space makes cooking up a delicious meal easy.

The three queen sized bedrooms have built in robes and ceiling fans and are all front facing allowing you to take full advantage of the gorgeous views surrounding the home.

Centrally located, the family bathroom includes a dual sink vanity, individual shower and bath and a separate toilet.

The lower level of the home features an enormous billiards/games room or even a second entertainment area, teenager’s retreat, home office or workspace, the options are endless!

There is a well-proportioned laundry which houses a second bathroom with vanity, shower, and toilet.

The professionally constructed sealed driveway leads to a substantial dual bay Colourbond shed with double lockable roller doors and pedestrian side door.

Currently used as a double garage, there is plenty of room for boat/caravan storage, tradesman’s equipment or man cave.

For price information and to organise an inspection please contact Debra Thomson on 0499223088.