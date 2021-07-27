50 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove is on the market with R and R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

50 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove

Price: $700,000

LOCATION and relaxed family living, on a gently sloping 789sqm block, this family home enjoys lovely filtered water views.

The upper level boasts wide, wrap-around verandas, opening to a light-filled, free-flowing interior with a flexible floorplan.

The heart of the home is the spacious kitchen with sweeping preparation space and breakfast bar.

Three queen-size bedrooms, all front-facing to take full advantage of the views, have BIRs and ceiling fans.

Centrally located, the family bathroom with dual sink vanity, individual shower/bathroom and separate toilet allows for multiple occupants.

At the lower level is an enormous billiards/games room that offers an excellent second entertainment area or teenager’s retreat but could easily be transformed into a home office or workspace.

A well-proportioned laundry houses a second bathroom with vanity, shower and toilet.

The professionally constructed sealed driveway leads to a substantial dual-bay Colourbond shed with double lockable roller doors and a pedestrian side door.

Manicured lawns and low maintenance gardens surrounding the home leave plenty of time to enjoy recreational pursuits.

An established grove of eucalypts at the property’s rear is a lovely backdrop.

Situated between Karuah and Hawks Nest, North Arm Cove offers dress circle living on the glorious Mid North Coast.

For more information please contact Nicola Stockdale 0428 407 530.