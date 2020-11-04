50 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove is on the market with R & R Property Bulahdelah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

50 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove

Price: $899,000

THIS property is all about location and relaxed family living.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Nicely sited on a gently sloping 789sqm block, this brick, double level family home enjoys lovely, filtered water views.

The upper level boasts wide, wrap-around verandas adjoining the light-filled, free-flowing interior with a flexible floorplan.

The heart of the home is the spacious kitchen with sweeping benchtops, breakfast bar and ample storage.

Large glass sliding doors open to the alfresco dining and entertainment veranda.

Three queen-size bedrooms, all front-facing to take full advantage of the views, have BIRs and ceiling fans.

Centrally located, the family bathroom and separate toilet allow for multiple occupants.

At the lower level is an enormous billiards/games room that offers an excellent second entertainment area, teenager’s retreat, home office or workspace.

A well-proportioned laundry houses a second bathroom.

The sealed driveway leads to a substantial dual-bay Colourbond shed with plenty of room for boat/caravan storage, tradesman’s equipment or man cave.

Completed with manicured lawns and low maintenance gardens with an established grove of eucalypts providing a lovely backdrop.

Situated between Karuah and Hawks Nest, North Arm Cove is renowned for its stunning lakes, rivers and coastal areas.

For further information contact Debra Thomson on 0499 223 088.