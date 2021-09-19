50+ Years Of Illawong Village

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

A LUNCHEON was held at the Nambucca Heads RSL on 4 June 2021 to celebrate 50+ years since the inception of Illawong Village.

It was attended by current and past Presidents and board members as well as local volunteers from the Nambucca Valley who were part of the driving force in early formulation of plans.

All agreed it was a great way to renew old acquaintances and to meet and greet new board members as well.

Special guests included Edna Stride, a past board member then President from 1982-2019 and also Beattie Fuller, who was involved in fundraising efforts in those formative years.

They both had so many stories to impart covering the last 50+ years of the Illawong Village story.

And they both admirably performed the ceremonial cutting of the Anniversary cake.

Special mention is made of Morrie Miles, who retired as Treasurer in 2020 to reside in Port Macquarie.

He was unfortunately unable to attend our function on the day.

Morrie had been associated with Illawong Village from day one and contributed enormously to the ongoing success and expansion of the Village.

Enjoy your retirement Morrie, a well-earned rest.

Regards,

Christine CURRAN.