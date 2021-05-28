$50,000 grants now available for local bushfire recovery projects in regions impacted by Black Summer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ELIGIBLE local Landcare groups, environment networks and community groups working on bushfire recovery projects can now access funding of approximately $50,000 in a landmark new grants program funded by the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment.

Recently announced by Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley, the $14 million Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery Grants Program is supporting recovery projects in seven government designated regions impacted by the Black Summer bushfires in Queensland, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Victoria and South Australia.

In addition to funding of approximately $50,000, landscape-scale partnerships working together on bushfire recovery projects can also access funding of approximately $300,000.

National Landcare Network Chief Executive Officer Jim Adams said that the $14million bushfire grants program will be delivered by a ground-breaking alliance between the National Landcare Network, the Landcare peak bodies in Queensland, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Victoria and South Australia, together with Landcare Australia.

Mr Adams said, “The Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery grants program will mobilise, build capacity, increase participation and support for landcare networks and groups, farmers and landowners, Traditional Owners, and other groups involved in community led environmental activities in the most vulnerable bushfire impacted regions.

“It’s an opportunity to expand on eligible on-ground activities benefitting these habitats and landscapes, and a chance to share knowledge, network and learn together with experts, industry, and community members.”

Dr Shane Norrish, Chief Executive Officer for Landcare Australia said the Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery Grants will benefit landscape restoration, improve biodiversity and support community resilience.

Dr Norrish said, “Commencing along the east coast from South East Queensland and the NSW north and south coasts, to Australia’s alpine areas, East Gippsland and Kangaroo Island, the grants program will be co-delivered by all the Landcare organisations who will work together to support project applicants, coordinate a wide range of high-impact on-ground community and environmental projects over the next 12 months for community landcare.

“Most importantly, they will reinforce and drive the incredible efforts already undertaken by the work of dedicated and passionate volunteers.”

What sort of activities can be funded?

Pest/feral animal management/control

Weed management/control

Erosion control to protect waterways and repairing riparian areas

Artificial habitat/shelter (such as nest boxes and artificial hollows)

Revegetation and regeneration

Seed collection and propagation of native plant species

Fencing to protect sensitive or regenerating areas

Contractors, expert flora and fauna surveys

Habitat mapping, data recording, citizen science and education

Engagement with local communities and Indigenous land managers

Applications will remain open until June 16 with successful applicants notified late June.

To apply and for further information visit www.landcareledbushfiregrants.org.au