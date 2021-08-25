$500,000 for local Landcare bushfire recovery projects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOUR local Landcare bushfire recovery projects have been selected to aid in the recovery of native wildlife and habitat in seven regions severely impacted by the Black Summer bushfires – part of a $14 million Government commitment.

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said Landcare Australia and the National Landcare Network are co-ordinating the projects which include Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare, ALL Sustainable Futures, Hastings Landcare and Luskintyre Landcare Group.



“Our unique native plants and animals are already benefiting thanks to the on-the-ground efforts from Landcare and other community groups, but there is still work to be done.

“These new projects will build on the broad range of recovery activities already being carried out by Landcare and other community groups in the wake of the fires,” Dr Gillespie said.

“Our Government is committed to the recovery of our wildlife and habitats – it is vitally important that we continue to do this work so that our native iconic species can return to their natural environments and thrive.

“Our local Landcare volunteers are perfectly placed to see the roll-out of this funding in our towns and villages that were affected during the Black Summer Bushfires,” Dr Gillespie said.

“These are part of more than 100 new projects that will not only directly support native species recovery, but also provide benefit for bushfire-affected communities and landholders.”

To date, the Morrison Government has committed $200 million for wildlife and habitat recovery through the $2 billion National Bushfire Recovery Fund.

A list of the 111 Landcare grant projects can be found at http://www.environment.gov.au/biodiversity/bushfire-recovery/activities-and-outcomes