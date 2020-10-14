51 Eastslope Way, North Arm Cove is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties – Tea Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

51 Eastslope Way, North Arm Cove

Price: $445,000

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

SET high on Eastslope Way this cottage is offered for sale.



With stunning 180 degree water views from the deck & living areas – this is what coastal living is all about.

One of the most affordable homes for sale in the area.

The large timber deck is great for entertaining and offers the indoor/outdoor living we all enjoy. Open floor plan with living and dining area and a large rustic kitchen – also with views.

Three large bedrooms all with built-ins.

A spacious bathroom with bath tub & combination laundry.

This home is private and backs onto non urban bush land, and is great value for those wanting to enjoy living out of the city.

Add your own touches or just move straight in for Christmas.

Additional features include polished floorboards and ceiling fans, there is also plenty of storage and an original outhouse.

With approximately 778 sqm, there is plenty of yard and opportunity to add a garage or perhaps a swimming pool.

Kayaking, swimming and fishing just over 100m away, the Tennis Courts, community centre and gardens are also within walking distance.

North Arm Cove is less than 20 minutes to Tea Gardens shops and restaurants and Hawks Nest’s beaches.

Under two hours to Sydney on the M1, this is a great getaway.