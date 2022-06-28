51 Leeward Circuit, Tea Gardens is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms/ 2 garage

529 sqm of land

ONE of the nicest homes in the exclusive Myall Quays, this master Newall Home is ready for a new owner.

Only seven years old this home offers high end quality finishes.

Step into the home and you will find open and light interiors.

At the front there are two bedrooms – both would accommodate queen sized beds, one of which also offers built in robes.

Open plan living overlooks the outdoors, gardens and wildlife corridor.

A stunning kitchen with soft close doors, stone bench tops, a large corner pantry and pendant lighting over the breakfast bar.

Stainless steel appliances include a Westinghouse oven, microwave and dishwasher.

The living areas open to an undercover alfresco dining area that would comfortably seat eight.

Stackable doors ensure seamless indoor/outdoor dining for entertaining friends and family.

Another double bedroom at the rear of the home also with built in robe and the master suite.

The Master overlooks the gardens and bush with a large walk-in robe.

The ensuite offers stone bench tops and floor to ceiling tiles.

The family bathroom has a deep soaking tub, separate shower with rain shower head and separate WC.

The laundry room has loads of storage and includes a Miele washing machine and dryer with access to the outdoors.

This is single level living at its finest.

This home has been well thought out and is comfortable as well as offering a low maintenance lifestyle.

Inclusions: a macro-air ceiling fan in the living and dining areas as well as ceiling fans throughout the home and alfresco area.

Ducted air conditioning (including the garage!), IXLtastics, LED lighting inside and security lighting outside.

The double garage offers internal access, storage and built in cabinetry, as well as a drive through for the boat or camper.

A paved utility area features the clothesline and a 10 x 8 shed for the tools.

The back garden is fully fenced and landscaped so minimal effort is required in maintaining the yard.

This is a much loved home for you to start making your own memories.

Contact Ivy Stevenson at CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0432705766.