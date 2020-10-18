53 Cavanba Road, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

53 Cavanba Road, Toormina

Open for Inspection: Saturday 10.00-10.30am

WHY not treat the family and yourself to this great summer haven!



This great Hopwood built home was constructed at the ‘turn of the century’ or 1999 if you don’t want to be too dramatic, and has certainly stood the test of time.

Perfect for the family with formal and informal living, with an additional sunroom that looks over the sparkling in-ground pool, as well as views to the Coffs Coast hinterland.

Four bedrooms, main with large walk-in robe and ensuite, the other three all boasting built-in robes.

The formal living area is equipped with a reverse cycle split system air conditioner, whilst the formal, informal living and master suite all have ceiling fans.

The kitchen is in great original condition, with an oven that doesn’t even look like it’s ever been cooked in.

There is also a large walk-in pantry perfect for all those supplies and miscellaneous Tupperware containers.

The double garage is also generously sized with two roller doors, one fitted with remote.

Below the home is a great ‘man cave’ with concrete floor, electricity, and even a sink with running water.

Perfect for a workshop or just that hideaway from the world.

With the current market conditions, we do not expect this property to last long so make sure you come along to the open home.

Sited across the road from Toormina High means that you have no neighbours across the road on weekends and evenings and also means that Toormina Public School and the regional Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre are only a stroll away.

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at chris@unre.com.au or Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at kim@unre.com.au.