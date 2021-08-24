55 Windward Circuit, Tea Gardens is on the market with Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

55 Windward Circuit, Tea Gardens

4 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car

EOI Close 18 September

THIS immaculate Clarendon Home is located in the prestigious Myall Quays Estate.

Enter and immediately feel at home, with a versatile floorplan to suit every member of the family. This home features a formal lounge, open plan living and dining, plus a rumpus room and separate study.

A private study sits at the front of the home allowing plenty of natural light, the wide hallway leads into a spacious formal lounge room on the right and a large master suite on the left.

The master suite features a large bedroom, spacious ensuite and an abundance of built in wardrobes.

From here, enter into a galley style kitchen overlooking the dining area, with direct access to the outdoor entertaining area.

The kitchen offers a spacious walk in pantry, plenty of counter space and excess storage.

This area leads directly onto the rumpus room with views to the backyard and community reserve.

A separate wing offering 3 bedrooms each with built-in wardrobes, the main bathroom with a bath and separate toilet, and the laundry with plenty of cupboard space and access to the backyard.

This home offers an abundance of space and privacy, backing onto the community reserve, offering wonderful parkland with long pathways and wooden bridges meandering through spacious grassy areas and built in picnic spots.

The home also has a double garage with an extra metre in length and a bike shed.

Additional features include a 6.6kw solar system, solar hot water, bore water, outdoor window blinds, air conditioning, gas heating, ceiling fans and more.

The Myall Quays Estate is ideally located an easy 5 minute walk to the shopping centre which includes Coles, a bakery, Post Office, Dr’s surgery, chemist and many other shops all add to the convenience of the prestigious Myall Quays.

Inspections are invited from serious purchasers looking for a fine, easy care home, contact Stuart Sinclair on 0488 133 998 to arrange.