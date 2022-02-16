58 Hobbs Crescent, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

58 Hobbs Crescent, Toormina

$529,000

3 bed, 1 bath ,2 car

THIS affordable property is ideal for first home buyers and investors and is conveniently located within minutes to local schools, shopping centres and is a short drive to beautiful Sawtell Beach.

The home features three carpeted bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, that are adjacent from the all-in-one bathroom with combined bathtub and shower.

For living space there is the open plan carpeted loungeroom and dining area, that connects to the functional kitchen which has an electric cooktop, electric oven, and double sink overlooking the rear low maintenance yard.

The property has the bonus of side access to the fully fenced backyard where you will find the double lock up garage, which provides secure parking for the cars, storage space or you could easily set up a home gym.

The garage also has a bathroom with its own dedicated hot water system.

For the investors, the rental return estimate is approximately $520 per week.

View online at unre.com.au/hob58

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at [email protected] or Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at [email protected].