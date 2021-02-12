58 Wooli Road, Tucabia is on the market with Peter Auld, LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

58 Wooli Road, Tucabia

Price: $445,000

40.27ha/ 99.46 acres inclusive of enclosed roads, presented with highly desirable, private river frontage and the privilege of family BBQ’s, fishing, canoeing and swimming.

The property has been a tea tree plantation and nursery producing 1-2 tonnes of quality tea tree oil per annum, but has not been worked for a number of years.

A building entitlement comes with the property, where full mains power and town water are established.

Existing steel shed infrastructure on cement slab, creates immediate start up opportunity for many uses.

Only 1 kilometre to school, shop, fuel & post office, you really are in walking distance to the quiet village of Tucabia.

The lifestyle, horticultural and agricultural opportunities here, is an opportunity, not to be missed.

Ask for our drone video link, it’s the ideal property inspection!

Contact Peter Auld at LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour on 0429 866 689.