$595,000 funding to upgrade Woolgoolga High science labs

BUDDING scientists at Woolgoolga High School will benefit from $595,000 in State Government funding to upgrade three of the school’s science labs.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh visited the school last Wednesday to announce the new $595,000 Science Labs Upgrade funding which forms part of the NSW Government’s $120 million Regional Renewal Program.

“I’m extremely pleased the Woolgoolga High project has been funded and I congratulate the entire school community on this exciting news,” Mr Singh said.



“I’m a former Woolgoolga High student, so I’ve seen first-hand the dedication of the staff and students as they strive for excellence in education.”

Woolgoolga High School Relieving Principal Lu Nickell the three school science labs will be upgraded to refresh the learning spaces and create functional practical and demonstration science spaces.

“As a passionate science teacher, I am excited for this project to enhance the science learning experience in our school,” Ms Nickell said.

The science labs will be upgraded within the next eighteen months.

As part of the application process, the school had to commit some funds towards the project which is jointly funded through the State Government grant and the school.

Mr Singh said it was a similar good news story at many other Coffs Coast schools, which have been awarded a total of $4m worth of projects from the Regional Renewal Program.

“Since the announcement of the program in October last year, schools have been invited to apply for renewal projects to improve their school facilities,” Mr Singh said.

The Regional Renewal Program will provide a government co-contribution of between 50 to 80 per cent for school infrastructure improvements to high priority schools in regional NSW.

Projects may include new and upgraded covered outdoor learning areas, science facilities, toilet blocks, administration buildings and canteens.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said Coffs Coast projects were part of the NSW Government’s stimulus program and the State’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

“This program will benefit local communities and support hundreds of jobs, creating a safer and stronger regional NSW,” Minister Mitchell said.

By Emma DARBIN