6/49 Mildura St, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Raine & Horne Coffs Harbour

Address: 6/49 Mildura St, Coffs Harbour

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car

Auction: On site Saturday 24 July 2021, 10.30am

View: Saturday 17 July, 1.00-1.30pm

ARE you searching for something unique?

Do you desire a home that gives you that little something that no one else has?

Are you unwilling to compromise the joy of living amongst nature on the water’s edge over the convenience of living in the city, then this home is the one you have been waiting for.

The tranquillity and natural beauty of living on the water’s edge, immersed in nature, contradicts the fact you are living in the vibrant Jetty Precinct.

Enjoy the benefits of easily walking to restaurants, cafes, supermarkets and doctors, stroll to the beach or hike around the creek, maybe you’d like to paddle straight out from your own backyard.

Experience what a perfect north facing aspect can give, allowing you to bask in the warmth of the winter sun while being presented with the constantly changing views of an estuary full of life, framed by native forest, with the Great Dividing Range as your backdrop.

It is simply stunning.

When you meld nature’s beauty with the convenience of city living you will know you have achieved the best of both worlds, a harmony few possess, the Yin and Yang of your coastal lifestyle.

As one of only an elite few homes with absolute water frontage, means there is nothing else quite like this home.

It is unique, it is highly desirable and the opportunity to own it is yours.

Agent: Raine & Horne Coffs Harbour, contact James Brearley 0414 897 040.