6 Degrees Connect Pitch and Mentor Opportunities

BUSINESS experts from multiple Chambers of Commerce are collaborating with Coffs Harbour City Council’s 6 Degrees Connect initiative to offer a series of events on pitching and mentoring.

The Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chambers of Commerce have partnered with 6 Degrees Connect to bring together emerging business owners with more established operators to provide pitching and business model refinement.

Surrounded by supportive business leaders, emerging entrepreneurs are invited to tell their business story through a pitch and interact with shared feedback and potential business model solutions.



The atmosphere provides a casual opportunity for these connections and support.

“Engaging the knowledge and skills of existing business owners with the passion and enthusiasm of new business ideas is a fantastic way to grow our local business economy.

“6 Degrees is excited to facilitate this connection and opportunity,” explained Fiona Barden, Section Leader, Industry and Destination Development.

People with innovative ventures as part of existing businesses, or as a new business, can pitch.

Either way, the 6 degrees team encourages you to register and pitch to the experts.

Ray Smith, President Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce said, “The Chamber is excited by the opportunity to work with 6 Degrees and assist new business ideas.

“Assisting emerging business leaders with their needs is a key activity of the Chamber and we look forward to seeing positive business results from the 6 Degrees Connect program.”

The upcoming date is April 27 at 5:00pm in the Cellar Lounge at the Pier Hotel, Coffs Harbour.

Register for the event via Eventbrite.

By Sandra MOON